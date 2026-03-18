OnePlus 15T China launch confirmed for THIS date; India may get it as OnePlus 15s later

OnePlus 15T launch date in China is finally out, which is set for March 24th. This is the next compact flagship by a tech giant, which is set to debut with notable upgrades over the predecessor. Note that just like the previous OnePlus 13T, which came as the OnePlus 13s in India, the upcoming phone is tipped to be available as the OnePlus 15s in the country. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April with OnePlus Turbo 6-like specs

However, there is no such official word on when it will hit the Indian markets. All we know is that the OnePlus 15T is coming to China. It will join the existing OnePlus 15 family. Here’s what to expect. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: 7 BIG upgrades to expect

OnePlus 15T specifications and features at a glance

Ahead of launch, the tech giant already confirmed that the phone will feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. For security and privacy, it will get the in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also confirmed to be available in three colour options – Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha and Healing White Chocolate.

Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which claims to offer 4.45 million AnTuTu scores. Moreover, it may get a large 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. For photography, the 15T is even tipped to get a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, which was missing on the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus phones in China vs India

Apart from the flagship model, the rest of the phones differ in names and specifications in India. For example, the OnePlus 15 remains the same, while the OnePlus Ace 6 in China came as the OnePlus 15R in India. Similarly, the OnePlus Turbo 6 and the OnePlus Turbo 6V are expected to launch in India as Nord 6 and the Nord CE 6, just like the previous versions.

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Now, the OnePlus 15T, which is set to debut in China on March 24 at 19:00 local time (16:30 IST), may come to India as the OnePlus 15s as a compact premium device. However, there could be some changes in specifications, especially battery and the cameras.