OnePlus 15s may still launch this year, not cancelled after all: What to expect?

For a while, it looked like the OnePlus 15s might not see the light of day at all. Some earlier rumours had suggested the mid-flagship was scrapped. But now, it seems to be changing again. According to a latest update from tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 15s is “back on track” for launch. While that sounds like good news for fans waiting for a slightly more compact flagship, there’s a small twist attached.

In his post on X, the tipster hinted that the OnePlus 15s could arrive with “changed optics.” While there aren’t many details attached to that phrase yet, it likely points to adjustments in the camera setup compared to earlier expectations.

Earlier rumours linked the OnePlus 15s closely with the upcoming OnePlus 15T, which is expected to debut in China first. If OnePlus follows its previous pattern (like the OnePlus 13s and 13T cycle), the 15s could be a reworked or rebadged version of the 15T, possibly with some hardware tweaks tailored for global markets.

OnePlus 15s Expected specifications (based on leaks)

Most of what we know comes from leaks surrounding the 15T. The device is tipped to feature a 6.31-inch or 6.32-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options, and a large battery, possibly between 7,000mAh to 8,000mAh.

Camera-wise, earlier reports mentioned a triple-camera setup. However, newer leaks suggest a dual rear camera system, possibly featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. Some speculation even hinted at a 200MP sensor earlier, but that now seems uncertain. If the “changed optics” claim holds true, the OnePlus 15s could see a different camera configuration compared to its Chinese variant.

Launch timeline: When to expect?

There’s still no official confirmation from OnePlus. However, reports suggest the OnePlus 15T could launch in China around March or April. If history repeats itself, the 15s might follow globally a few months later.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For now, the takeaway is simple: the OnePlus 15s doesn’t appear to be cancelled. It may just be undergoing adjustments before it officially lands. As always, until OnePlus makes it official, everything remains in the leak-and-rumour zone.