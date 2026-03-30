OnePlus 13 now under Rs 58,000: A better buy than OnePlus 15?

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 08:38 PM (IST)
With the OnePlus 15 priced higher and its camera getting mixed feedback, the OnePlus 13 at a lower price feels like a more practical pick right now.
The OnePlus 13 is now selling at Rs 60,999 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs 72,999, which is a decent cut.
There’s also an extra Rs 3,000 instant discount if you use an HDFC Bank credit card on EMI, which brings the price down further.
On Vijay Sales, the price is Rs 60,990, and the HDFC Bank discount goes up to Rs 3,500, so you save a bit more there.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, and it still handles gaming, apps, and multitasking without any trouble.
You get a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and good brightness, so it works well for daily use and watching content.
You get a triple 50MP setup, including a Sony LYT-808 main sensor and a 3x periscope lens. It’s a stable camera system without major compromises.
A 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging adds to daily convenience. You also get IP69 rating, ultrasonic fingerprint, and Alert Slider.
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