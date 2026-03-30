comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 13 now under Rs 58,000: A better buy than OnePlus 15?

OnePlus 13 now under Rs 58,000: A better buy than OnePlus 15?

Last year's flagship, the OnePlus 13, is available at a discounted price online, which makes it a more practical choice over OnePlus 15. Check out the deal here.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Mar 30, 2026, 08:38 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
OnePlus 13zoom icon
18

Why this deal makes sense

With the OnePlus 15 priced higher and its camera getting mixed feedback, the OnePlus 13 at a lower price feels like a more practical pick right now.

OnePlus 13 (3)zoom icon
28

New price drop

The OnePlus 13 is now selling at Rs 60,999 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs 72,999, which is a decent cut.

OnePlus 13 (4)zoom icon
38

Extra bank offers

There’s also an extra Rs 3,000 instant discount if you use an HDFC Bank credit card on EMI, which brings the price down further.

OnePlus 13 (5)zoom icon
48

Vijay Sales offer

On Vijay Sales, the price is Rs 60,990, and the HDFC Bank discount goes up to Rs 3,500, so you save a bit more there.

OnePlus 13 (6)zoom icon
58

Performance

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, and it still handles gaming, apps, and multitasking without any trouble.

OnePlus 13 (1)zoom icon
68

Display

You get a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and good brightness, so it works well for daily use and watching content.

OnePlus 13 Photozoom icon
78

Camera setup

You get a triple 50MP setup, including a Sony LYT-808 main sensor and a 3x periscope lens. It’s a stable camera system without major compromises.

OnePlus 13zoom icon
88

Battery and extras

A 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging adds to daily convenience. You also get IP69 rating, ultrasonic fingerprint, and Alert Slider.