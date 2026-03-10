OnePlus 13 gets unbelievable discount in Amazon Electronics Premier League sale 2026

The Amazon Electronics Premier League (EPL) 2026 sale in India is currently live and is scheduled to run from March 6 to March 12, 2026. The sale is offering several discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and several home appliances. Taking advantage of this sale, buyers can claim massive discounts on one of the flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 13. The device is currently available at its lowest price ever and this is the right time to purchase this premium smartphone at its lowest price. Nevertheless, this is a limited-time deal, so make sure you claim the offer fast before it ends.

OnePlus 13 Price Drop

OnePlus 13 is up for sale, offering biggest discounts during Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale. Buyers will get up to Rs 12,000 off on the devices along with direct price cuts and additional bank discounts.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900. However, during Amazons ale, the device is listed at Rs 60,999, allowing you to get a a flat discount of Rs 9000 on the original price.

The price could be further reduced by using select bank cards. The e-commerce giant is offering an extra Rs 3000 discount on EMI transactions made with credit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

Other than this, you will also get a smartphone exchange option and you can trade in your old device to receive additional savings. The price will vary depending on the device’s condition and model.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, allowing you to experience smooth multitasking and high performance. The phone is also equipped with the Adreno 830 GPU for graphics performance.

The processor is paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for fast app loading and smooth gaming performance.

The smartphone features a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ and can reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 13 includes a large 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. These charging speeds help users recharge the battery quickly.

For optics, the phone includes a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The telephoto camera can also provide up to 120x digital zoom.

On the front, the phone features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Is This the Right Time to Buy OnePlus 13?

Yes, absolutely! Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 is one of the great opportunities to grab OnePlus 13 at low price. With all these offers combined, the smartphone becomes affordable for a limited-time period.