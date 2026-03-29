Offline UPI payment without internet: Can you really send money without mobile data?

Online transactions are a routine, yet an unreliable internet can still cause trouble. Failure to pay due to the network slowdown or failure is common among many users. To address this, there are local UPI solutions that do not require mobile data available in India. Such functions support users to send funds, check balance and make payments through easy steps. Also Read: Indian Users Can Now Use UPI To Shop On International Sites Via PayPal World: All You Need To Know

What Is *99# Offline UPI Service

The 99# is a USSD-based banking service introduced by National Payments Corporation of India. It enables customers to use UPI services offline. This is compatible with smartphones and feature phones. Also Read: Here’s How You Can Make the UPI Payment Even Without Internet: Step-By-Step Guide

Users are able to transfer money, take money, check account balance and establish UPI PIN. It is offered in several languages and most banks and telecom companies in India have supported the service. Also Read: JioFinance App debuts in India; Competition alert for PhonePe, Paytm

How to Use This Feature and Make Offline Payment

Users will have to register once to begin using this service. To start with, dial 99# using mobile number connected with the bank account. After this, one should select the preferred language and the name of the bank.

Then choose the bank account that is associated with the number. Type in the final six digits of the debit card and the expiry date. When this is done, the offline UPI service is now available.

How You Can Send Money Without Internet

In order to make a payment again, dial 99# and select the send money option. Fill the details of the receiver either UPI ID, mobile number or bank account.

Once the amount has been entered, the user is required to input their UPI PIN in order to verify the payment. The entire process is instant. A transaction fee of up to Rs 0.50 can be paid.

UPI 123PAY

UPI 123PAY is another offline alternative. The service targets primarily feature phone users. It provides several means of paying without the use of the internet.

They can be used to make payments over IVR calls, missed calls or through feature phone simple apps. These ways enable users to process transactions using voice inputs and UPI PIN.

IVR Payments

UPI 123PAY helps in the payments made through IVR; that is, a user calls a number and gives instructions. It also facilitates missed call payments where the users are called back to make the transactions.

Other systems also enable sound based payments in which machines speak in terms of sound. This tool assists users to make payments to merchants without the need of any international or QR codes.

How Offline UPI Payments Helps Us

The digital payments are made more accessible through offline UPI services. They come in handy in places where there is poor network coverage. They are also useful to the non-smartphone users.

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Options such as 99# and UPI 123PAY allow one to make payments at any time. This makes the digital payment offerings secure even when there is no internet.