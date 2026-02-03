Oakley Meta Vanguard with Meta AI launched in India: Check features, price, availability

Meta has launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard in India, adding a new option to its smart glasses lineup alongside the Ray-Ban Meta models. This version is designed mainly for athletes and users who spend a lot of time outdoors, with a focus on protection and usability during high-intensity activities rather than everyday wear. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s AI comment raises fresh questions about jobs at Meta: Here’s what he said

Oakley Meta Vanguard Price in India, Availability

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is priced starting at Rs 52,300 in India. The smart glasses are available through Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, and select optical retail stores across the country. Also Read: WhatsApp is testing a subscription model, and it’s not about ads

Buyers can choose from four variants based on frame colour and lens type: Also Read: Samsung says its next AR glasses will arrive this year: What we know so far

Black with Prizm 24K

White with Prizm Black

Black with Prizm Road

White with Prizm Sapphire

Oakley Meta Vanguard Design

The Oakley Meta Vanguard has been designed for cyclists, runners, and athletes who need eye protection during outdoor activity. Unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which uses a Wayfarer-style frame, the Vanguard features a wraparound design inspired by Oakley’s sports eyewear.

The glasses weigh around 66 grams and come with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. Meta says the Prizm lenses are designed to block sunlight, wind, and dust while improving visual clarity in outdoor conditions.

Camera, Audio, and Controls

The Oakley Meta Vanguard comes with a centrally placed 12MP camera that offers a first-person point of view with a 122-degree field of view. Users can record 1080p videos at 30fps for up to five minutes, or 1080p at 60fps for up to three minutes. There is also support for recording 3K video at 30fps for three minutes. Recorded content can be shared directly to apps like Facebook and Instagram.

The glasses include open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array for calls, audio playback, and voice commands. A new Action button lets users switch between camera modes, while a second customisable button sits on the underside of the frame.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Features

Like the Ray-Ban Meta, the Oakley Meta Vanguard integrates Meta AI. Users can activate the assistant using voice commands to ask question, control music, or identify sounds.

Meta says the smart glasses support Hindi language options in India, including voice commands, media control, and responses. There is also support for UPI Lite payments through voice interaction. Meta has also added Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as one of the voice options available for the AI assistant.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Connectivity and Battery

In terms of connectivity, the smart glasses support Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, and come with 32GB of built-in storage. Meta says the Oakley Meta Vanguard can deliver up to nine hours of battery life with regular use. For continuous music playback, the battery life is rated at up to six hours. The charging case is said to provide up to 36 additional hours of battery life.