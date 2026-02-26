Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 finally go on sale online in India

Smart glasses are gradually becoming a part of mainstream technology. In India, Meta has now extended its AI eyewear collection by releasing two of its top-selling models online- Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Ge 2 with power-packed features. E-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart now offer buyers a chance to buy Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses. The decision simplifies access to smart wearable devices offered by Meta by users in various parts of the country.

Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Price in India

The price of Oakley Meta Vanguard is Rs 52,300 in India. Whereas, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 starts at Rs 39,900. The online release expands coverage past retail outlets.

The glasses are a regular pair of eyewear with camera, audio, and AI capabilities built into them. They are designed to provide easy access to information and hand free control.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Oakley Meta Vanguard is oriented primarily to active users and who are health conscious. It has an inbuilt camera that enables one to capture photos and videos hands-free. The glasses also contain open ear speakers which allow the user to listen to audio without having to block the external sound.

The device has water resistance of IPX4. This is why it is good in exercises and outdoor games. The frame is light and intended to individuals who move a lot. It is aimed at the customers that are interested in performance-oriented eyewear that has smart features.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is aimed at attaching the smart capabilities to the traditional design. It promotes voice commands with the help of Meta AI. The user can say Hey Meta to take a picture, record a video, ask a question, or control the device.

The glasses are of various frame styles, prescription, and sun lenses. It also has a charging case that is easy to carry. When the camera is recording, a small LED light is turned on. This brings an added privacy to it.

AI Features and India-Focused Features

Both the models promote AI interactions in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 also provides an AI voice feature based on the actor Deepika Padukone.

Through this online launch, Meta is increasing the availability of AI-enabled eyewear in India. The glasses are designed to provide a combination of fashion, intelligent applications, and convenience to use on a daily basis.