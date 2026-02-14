NVIDIA GeForce NOW app brings cloud gaming to these Amazon Fire TV Sticks

NVIDIA has rolled out its GeForce NOW app to select Amazon Fire TV Stick models, bringing cloud gaming support directly to televisions. The move allows users to stream PC games on supported Fire TV devices without needing a gaming console or a high-end computer. Also Read: NVIDIA DreamDojo AI teaches robots using human videos

The announcement was made by NVIDIA, ahead of the wider expansion of its cloud gaming service in markets like India, as reported in earlier coverage.

GeForce NOW: Supported Fire TV devices

The GeForce NOW app is currently available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) running Fire OS 8.1.6.0 or later. It is also supported on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) with Fire OS 7.7.1.1 and newer versions.

NVIDIA has indicated that support for additional Fire TV devices may follow. For now, users with the listed models can download the app directly from the Fire TV app store and sign in to their GeForce NOW account.

Streaming quality and setup

On supported devices, GeForce NOW can stream games at up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, with standard dynamic range graphics and stereo audio. Since the games run on NVIDIA’s cloud servers, the Fire TV Stick itself does not do the heavy processing. The device simply streams the gameplay to the TV.

To use the service smoothly, users will need a stable and reasonably fast internet connection. A compatible controller can be paired through Bluetooth or connected using a supported USB adapter. After signing in, users can link accounts from platforms such as Steam and play titles they already own.

What this means for Fire TV users

With the GeForce NOW app, supported Fire TV Sticks can now be used for more than just video streaming. This removes the need for dedicated gaming hardware for users who want to play supported titles on a larger screen.

The launch also places GeForce NOW alongside other cloud gaming services available on Fire TV hardware, including Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming in select regions.

Wider cloud gaming push

NVIDIA has been expanding GeForce NOW across more devices in recent months, including Linux systems. The company had earlier demonstrated the service in India and confirmed plans to launch it in the country. Expanding support to Fire TV devices means more users can access the platform directly on their TVs.

By adding the app to these streaming sticks, NVIDIA is making it easier for people to play PC games on a larger screen using hardware they may already have.