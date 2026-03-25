Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims AGI is achieved: Experts react to bold statement

The advanced AI is getting more serious nowadays and the debate around it has started as many experts are now sharing different views on it. While multiple professionals in the field believe that human-level AI is still years away, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has changed this discussion. In his recent podcast, he claimed that artificial general intelligence, popularly referred to as AGI, may already exist. His statement has raised questions about how far AI has really progressed. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AGI

In his podcast with Lex Fridman, Huang said that AGI has reached a new level where it can handle complex tasks. He further suggested that AI systems can now start and manage large-scale projects with minimal human input. This statement changed everything about what we feel that human-level AI is still far away. The idea matches with the concept of AGI, wherein machines can perform tasks across different areas like humans. Also Read: This ChatGPT feature can build full reports for you

His statement is important in the fact that we still believe that AGI is many years away and many experts believe that current AI tools are not fully capable of independent thinking.

What is AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)

Artificial General Intelligence or AGI is different from what we know about regular AI. Many AI systems are built today for specific tasks. For example, they can write text, generate images, or answer questions. But AGI is expected to do much more than what we know.

AGI is expected to be capable of learning, understanding, and applying knowledge across many fields. It can switch tasks without needing new training every time. This not just makes it closer to human intelligence, but also let alone think and adapt like real people.

Real World Examples and its Limitations

Huang further mentioned that new AI tools and platforms are becoming more and more advanced every year. These systems can perform multiple tasks and even operate independently for some time. This definitely showcases the progress in AI development.

Nevertheless, he also made it clear that there are limitations to it and even if AI systems are created, they cannot easily build large and successful companies on their own. This clarifies that full AGI adoption may still not be completely achieved.

AGI Development Involves Concerns

The idea of AGI involves serious concerns too. Experts believe that such powerful systems can be risky, if not controlled properly. They may act in ways that can harm not just systems, but society too and real people too.

Organizations and experts have suggested that there should be global rules to manage AGI. There are still discussions about setting up international bodies to monitor how organizations are building AGI. The system will monitor AGI’s development and its usage. The goal is to ensure safety while still allowing innovation.

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Future of AI and AGI

The statement from NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang showcases that the AI industry is moving fast. Whether AGI is fully achieved or not, the progress is clear.