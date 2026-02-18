Nothing Phone 4a series price and specs leak ahead of March 5 launch

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 4a series will launch in India on March 5. Now, just weeks before the event, pricing and key specifications of both models have surfaced online. Also Read: Nothing warns customers in India about fake Nothing and CMF products

According to a report by Dealabs, the lineup will include the Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. The phones are expected to arrive in Europe shortly after the launch event, with India sales likely to follow. Also Read: Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

Expected price in Europe

As per the Dealabs report, the Nothing Phone 4a could start at around €389 (~Rs 41,700) in Germany and Spain, while buyers in France, Belgium, and Italy may see a starting price of €409 (~Rs 43,800). This base version is said to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A higher 12GB variant could cost between €429 (~Rs 46,000) and €449 (~Rs 48,100), depending on the region. Also Read: Carl Pei inaugurates Nothing’s first India flagship store in Bengaluru

The Phone 4a Pro is tipped to start at €479 (~Rs 51,300) in Germany and Spain, and €499 (~Rs 53,500) in France, Belgium, and Italy. The 12GB model may go up to €549 (~Rs 58,800) or €569 (~Rs 61,000) in select markets. If accurate, this would mark a noticeable price jump compared to the previous Phone 3a series.

Design and colour options

Both reports suggest the standard Phone 4a will be available in Black, White, Pink, and Blue. The Pro model is expected in Black, Silver, and Pink.

The base model is said to retain the Glyph lighting setup on the back, while the Pro could introduce a “Glyph Matrix” style panel, similar to what Nothing has used before on its higher-end devices.

Display and hardware details

Dealabs claims the Phone 4a will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is tipped to get a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Android Headlines, in a separate report, suggests the Phone 4a could run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and pack a 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging support. It also mentions IP65 dust and water resistance.

Camera setup

There appears to be some confusion around the camera hardware. Dealabs initially mentioned three 50MP rear cameras, but later updated its report. Android Headlines suggests the Phone 4a may use a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Both reports mention a 50MP main camera and telephoto support, though exact details remain unclear.

Nothing has not confirmed these specifications yet. More clarity is expected at the official launch event on March 5.