Nothing Phone 4a series launch today: Where to watch, expected India price, specs

Nothing is all set to unveil its new (a) series smartphones in India and globally today. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. The London-based tech startup has been teasing the key features of the smartphones for quite some time. The devices are confirmed to sport new Glyph interface and new colours. Here’s all you need to know about the Nothing Phone (4a) series launch. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 4a Pro: Key differences explained in 8 points

Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE: When and where to watch

The Phone (4a) series will debut today, March 5, at 4 p.m. IST. The launch will be live streamed through Nothing’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event through the embedded video below. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro launched with Snapdragon chips, new Glyph interface: Price in India, specs

Both devices will be available for purchase through e-commerce platform Flipkart in India.

Nothing Phone 4a series price in India (expected)

The standard Phone (4a) is expected to carry a starting price tag of Rs 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may also arrive in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

The Phone (4a) Pro could be priced just under Rs 40,000 for the base variant.

Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect

The Nothing Phone (4a) series will feature a new Glyph interface. The standard (4a) model is confirmed to house a Glyph Bar on the rear panel, while the Phone (4a) Pro is teased to feature the Glyph Matrix – which was popularised with the Nothing Phone (3).

The Phone (4a) will arrive in four colour options – Black, White, Pink, and Blue.

Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro will feature a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution could range between full-HD+ and 1.5K for the respective models.

The Phone (4a) series could offer faster UFS 3.1 storage. The Phone (4a) Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is expected to house a 5,100-5,200mAh battery with 50W fast wired charging support. Both the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro are said to be IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

As per leaks, the Phone (4a) series will retain Phone (3a) lineup’s camera setup. The new devices could feature a triple lens layout with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The Pro variant will likely offer a minor camera upgrade to differentiate from the standard model.