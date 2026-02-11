Nothing Phone 4a Pro launch seems to be closer than before with this latest certification: All you need to know

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has already hinted that the mid-range Nothing Phone 4a lineup is not too far. Several leaks have added to the overall rumour mill and now the device has reportedly seen on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database. Also Read: 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in 2026

As per a report by Xpertpick, the upcoming Nothing phone appeared with the model number A069. It must be noted that the smartphone has appeared on multiple certification websites with the same model number. While the tech giant has not confirmed anything yet, multiple certifications and teasers suggest that the Phone 4a series could arrive soon, possibly within weeks. Also Read: This Infinix phone borrows a lot from iPhone 17 Pro and Nothing Phone 3

When can we expect? Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to launch in early March. Some leaks suggest it to be on March 5th as the likely lauch date.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: What it may bring to the table?

Although official specifications are still under wraps, leaks suggest that the Phone 4a lineup could arrive with noticeable upgrades over its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor with UFS 3.1 storage. In colour options, it may come in four options – Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The Pro variant is also tipped to support eSIM connectivity and could offer a top configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. If Nothing sticks to its design philosophy, we may also see updated glyph lighting elements, though that remains speculative for now.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro expected price

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had earlier indicated that rising memory costs, partly driven by AI-related demand, are making smartphones more expensive to build. For perspective, the Nothing Phone 3a currently starts at Rs 22,999, while the Phone 3a Pro begins at Rs 27,999. If the rumours hold true, the Phone 4a Pro could sit slightly above this range.