Nothing Phone 4a Pro certification listing hints at bigger battery than Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro has recently been spotted on the European Product Registry, which revealed some other crucial details about the upcoming smartphone. This comes after several other listings in the past few weeks. However, the official announcement for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is still awaited; the certification listings have revealed all the essential details that you need to know. Also Read: Nothing’s first Indian flagship store opens in Bengaluru next month: Check date, expectations, and more

As per the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to pack a 5,080mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the previous Nothing Phone 3a Pro’s 5000mAh battery. Moreover, it may get support for 50W wired charging, which is similar to the previous Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The listing also suggests that the phone can retain 80 percent of its original battery after 1400 charging cycles. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a spotted on certification site, Q1 2026 launch likely

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specs, price, and expected launch

The previous leaks and rumours also suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s series chipset under the hood, which hints that it can be a smartphone for the upper mid-range segment. If leaks are to be believed, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be available in blue, pink, white and black colour options. Moreover, there are chances that the Nothing Phone 4a may get the Glyph Interface, which subtly got removed with the Phone 3 series. Plus, the phone may get an IP65 rating against dust and water. Also Read: Is Nothing teasing a Jaguar partnership for a special edition phone?

It is not just about the specs, but some leaks say that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro could be priced at $540 in the global markets, while the standard Phone 4a is tipped to be priced at $475. While the official launch date is still under wraps, the tech giant hasn’t mentioned anything about the release. However, if we track the previous launch pattern, and the phone may debut in Q1 2026.

Nothing Roadmap 2026

Nothing has confirmed that there will be no Nothing Phone 4, instead, the focus will be on the Phone 4a series. Moreover, there will be no new flagship model this year, which means the Nothing Phone 3 will remain the top-most model by the tech giant in 2026. In the meantime, Nothing will open its first physical store in Bengaluru on February 14th.