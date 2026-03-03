Nothing Phone (4a) India price leaked ahead of launch; set to be premium mid-range phone?

Nothing’s A-series is about to enter its next chapter, and this time, it may not stay in the same price bracket we’re used to. The Nothing Phone 4a series is set to launch in India on March 5, and the latest leaks have now revealed expected pricing details. Not just that, a possible design shift for the Pro model is also making Nothing fans question the iconic transparent design idea. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

Talking about the price, if the leaks turn out to be accurate, this could be the most expensive A-series lineup yet. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro to launch with new Glyph bar: What is it?

Nothing Phone 4a India price (expected)

As per tipster Debayan Roy, the Nothing Phone 4a could start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other versions, such as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256G,B are also expected, though their pricing hasn’t surfaced yet. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series price and specs leak ahead of March 5 launch

For a quick comparison, know that the Nothing Phone (3a) launched at a much lower price last year of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB and 256GB variant was priced at Rs 26,999. So yes, this is a noticeable jump.

The Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to start at around Rs 40,000, pushing it closer to upper mid-range territory. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro was launched at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Interestingly, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei had earlier hinted that smartphone component prices, especially memory, have increased significantly. That could partly explain the higher expected pricing this year.

Design: Transparent or not?

Official teasers confirm that the regular Phone 4a will continue with Nothing’s signature transparent design. It is expected to feature a refreshed Glyph lighting system. However, leaks suggest that the Phone 4a Pro may not have a fully transparent back panel. Instead, the camera system and Glyph lights could sit inside a raised, partially transparent module. However, this particular leak is based on limited sources, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt.

When it comes to specifications, the Phone 4a is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, while the Pro variant may use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Display-wise, a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution is expected, along with a 5,400mAh battery and 50W wired charging support.

For photography, the Pro model is tipped to offer a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, while both devices are expected to support 4K video recording.