Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro spotted on certifications, India launch expected

Nothing is set to release its new mid-range smartphones under the Phone 4a series. The company has begun to give hints about the introduction of new devices, implying that it is not too far. The tech giant is expected to skip a flagship phone this time and focus only on the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models.

Launch Teaser

The company published a teaser recently on social media with the letter ‘A’ and the word ‘Soon’. This is an indication of the release of the Phone 4a lineup. These devices will replace the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. The teaser makes it clear that the company is making preparations towards the announcement.

Multiple Certifications

Nothing phone 4a and phone 4a Pro has been spotted on multiple of certification websites. The devices were listed on the European Economic Community database having model numbers that were presumed to be linked to the two phones. The standard Phone 4a was also previously spotted on the Indian and UAE certification websites. Such listings are normally done just before a product launch and this would imply that the phones could be coming very soon in India and other markets.

No Flagship Phone This Year

Nothing has already confirmed that it will not launch a flagship smartphone this year. Rather, it is focusing on the Phone 4a lineup. This move demonstrates the clear focus on the high mid-range market where the competition is intense and the demand is great.

Expected Price

This year can witness one of the most significant changes in pricing. Nothing Phone 4a will be priced at around $475 and this is approximately equivalent to Rs 43,000 of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version in India. The Phone 4a Pro may be launched at approximately $540, or roughly Rs 49,00. This is a huge leap as compared to the Phone 3a series, which were introduced in India at a much lower price.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Processor

The Nothing Phone 4a will have a Snapdragon 7s series processor with the Pro model possibly incorporating a stronger Snapdragon 7 series processor chip. The two phones will have a high RAM and storage capacity, targeting users who do not want to switch to flagship phones.