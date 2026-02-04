Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro launch date leaked: Check specs, features, price, more

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has officially confirmed that this year will skip the flagship phone, while focusing on the mid-range series. But this time, you may have to stretch your budgets a little more. A latest leak suggests that the Nothing Phone 4a series, which will include the Phone 4a and the 4a Pro, may arrive with a higher price tags than the previous models. Also Read: No Nothing Phone (4) in 2026, mid-range Phone (4a) coming soon: Carl Pei

This can be possible as Nothing is planning to focus on hardware and more premium experience with the mid-range phones too. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro certification listing hints at bigger battery than Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a launch timeline

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone (4a) series could debut globally, including India, in early March, possibly around March 5. This aligns closely with the launch window of the Phone (3a) lineup, which also arrived during the same period last year. Also Read: Nothing’s first Indian flagship store opens in Bengaluru next month: Check date, expectations, and more

Nothing has not officially confirmed the date yet, but the timeline suggests that teasers could start appearing soon.

Nothing Phone 4a expected price

One of the biggest talking points from the leaks is pricing. Reports indicate that the Nothing Phone (4a) may start at roughly Rs 32,000, while the Phone (4a) Pro could land near Rs 45,000. For context, the Phone (3a) launched at Rs 24,999, and the Pro model started at Rs 29,999. If the new pricing holds true, this would mark a noticeable jump.

However, rising component costs have pushed smartphone prices upward across segments, so the move doesn’t come as a shock.

Nothing Phone 4a: What to expect

Apart from the expected price and launch timeline, some previous leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to get some improvements over the predecessor. The standard Phone 4a is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, while it may pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

Meanwhile, the Phone (4a) Pro is expected to push things further with a higher refresh rate display, a more powerful Snapdragon chip, and triple rear cameras that could include optical zoom. Certification listings also suggest a battery slightly above 5,000mAh with fast charging, along with improved dust and water resistance.