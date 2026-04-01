Nothing AI smart glasses tipped to launch in 2027; Could rival Meta Ray-Ban

Nothing has made a name in the smartphone and audio products in the past couple of years. With its unique design and experience, Nothing has reached a wider user base. Now, the tech giant seems to be taking a further step into the smart wearables market. A latest report by Bloomberg suggests that the company is working on an AI-powered pair of smart glasses. Also Read: Meta’s new Ray-Ban AI Glasses now support prescription lenses and new features

The latest rumour seems like a major step by Nothing to build an entire ecosystem instead of just relying on a couple of products. Also Read: Meta’s new Instagram Plus could add features you didn’t know you needed

Nothing Smart Glasses’ expected features

The early details suggest that the glasses could follow a setup similar to what we’ve seen with Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Based on leaks and rumours, there could be a built-in camera, microphone, and speakers. There could be no dedicated display (at least in the first version). However, Nothing’s first smartglasses may keep a strong focus on AI-powered interactions. Most of the dependence is said to be on smartphones and cloud processing. Also Read: Meta’s next Ray-Ban smart glasses may be built for everyday users with even prescription

This means the glasses may act more like a connected companion device rather than a standalone gadget. You’ll likely need your phone nearby for most features to work.

When it comes to AI features, then know that Nothing has already been exploring AI in its recent products, and that direction seems to continue here. Instead of just basic voice commands, the company is expected to focus on AI-driven actions and automation. So rather than asking simple questions, the glasses could help with tasks, such as capturing moments, responding to inputs, or interacting with apps.

If there’s one thing Nothing is known for, it’s design. From transparent elements to LED-based visuals, the brand has always tried to stand out. That same approach is expected here as well, while exact details are still unclear.

When can we expect Nothing Smart Glasses?

Based on the latest report by Bloomberg, Nothing’s smart glasses are expected to launch around early 2027. There is some time in the launch; however, the leak suggests that the company is actively investing in this space.

Nothing won’t be entering this space alone. Brands like Google and Samsung are already working on similar products, while Meta has already seen traction with its smart glasses lineup.

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For now, it’s a wait-and-watch situation. But if Nothing manages to combine design with useful AI features, this could turn into a serious alternative in the smart glasses space.