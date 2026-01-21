Not sure what to gift your boyfriend? These speakers under Rs 40,000 could be his next obsession

5 8

Yamaha DBR12 12

The Yamaha DBR12 powered speaker is priced at Rs 36,790. It delivers up to 1000 watts of output and comes with auxiliary input support. The speaker uses a 12-inch driver and offers a frequency response ranging from 52Hz to 20kHz. It has a nominal coverage of 90 degrees horizontally and 60 degrees vertically. The unit includes flying and mounting hardware with two bottom points and one rear point, compatible with M8 x 15 mm eyebolts. It also features a 35mm pole socket mounted at the bottom and comes in a black finish.