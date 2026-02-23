Not only 'Hey Bixby', Samsung Galaxy S26 gets 'Hey Plex' AI

Samsung confirmed that Perplexity AI will be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. With the new update, the devices will get a new voice command and it will be ‘Hey Plex.’ The new voice command will allow users to activate the AI instantly from anywhere on the device. The company aims to highlight a major change in its Galaxy AI strategy with the new update. Not only is the tech giant moving beyond a single digital assistant model, but it is also building a system where multiple AI agents could work together on one smartphone.

What Samsung Says About ‘Hey Plex’

As per Samsung, lots of users depend on more than two AI tools for their everyday tasks, and hence, they keep on switching assistants based on what they need. Because of this shift in usage patterns, Samsung decided to build a multi-agent ecosystem for its users and Galaxy S26 will be among the first devices to fully support this new direction.

How ‘Hey Plex’ will Work on Galaxy S26 Lineup

Users with Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be able to launch Perplexity by saying ‘Hey Plex.’ They can also activate it by pressing and holding the side button. This system will ensure that the AI is always within reach without needing to open a separate application for it.

Company says, the Perplexity will operate on the system level and it will be deeply connected with Samsung’s core apps. These apps will include Calendar, Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminders, and more. Alongside this, it will also support selected third-party apps. This will allow users to complete multi-step tasks across apps without switching manually. To understand this, your AI will create a note, set a reminder, and update a calendar entry on one continuous workflow.

Galaxy AI Expands With Multi-Agent Support

For context, Samsung devices already have ‘Hey Bixby’ and Android smartphones support Google Assistant. With the arrival of ‘Hey Plex’, Samsung is introducing another built-in AI option for Galaxy users. The tech giant will not remove the existing assistants.

According to Samsung, the goal is to create an open and connected AI experience. With the help if this, users can now choose the assistant that best fits their needs for different tasks, improving efficiency and reducing the need to change several apps.

Availability

Perplexity AI will be pre-installed in the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. While Samsung has not confirmed whether older Galaxy devices will receive the update or not, we will have more details about the supported devices during the official launch event.