Not Galaxy S26 Ultra, but this phone could Be Samsung’s real flagship upgrade in years

The Galaxy S Ultra has been Samsung’s most powerful smartphone series in recent years. These phones typically include the most exceptional camera gear, the finest performance, and powerful software upgrades. Although the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra model is likely to be more incremental, early reports indicate that Galaxy S27 Ultra, slated to launch in 2027 may be more of a significant upgrade following several years of small enhancements.

Camera Features

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is reported to bring some of the biggest camera upgrades so far in the Galaxy S series. Early rumors point to changes across multiple camera sensors, including the main camera, ultra-wide lens, and front camera. To recall, the main sensor has been 200MP on Samsung since the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the S27 Ultra could finally be transitioned to a new sensor design.

It has been reported that Samsung can employ a bigger primary sensor to enhance low-light photography and image detail. The telephoto may however not be changed and this may be a disappointment to users who were anticipating a significant upgrade on the zoom. Reports on the sensor supplier are also mixed with leaks stating it is a new Samsung ISOCELL sensor, or a sensor made by Sony. A full 1-inch sensor still appears unlikely.

Processor

Performance is one of the most significant changes that might take place. According to reports from South Korea, the production of Samsung 2nm chip is getting better. This gives Galaxy S27 Ultra an opportunity to replace the Snapdragon processor with a new Exynos chipset.

Leaks indicate that Samsung might include Exynos 2700 chipset that should be manufactured on 2nm process. The chip is reported to be equipped with the greater thermal control, performance and greater power efficiency. Initial benchmark indicate good CPU performance, which means that Samsung is attempting to bridge the performance gap between Exynos and Snapdragon chips that have existed over a long period.

New Face Unlock System

The other interesting rumor that surrounds the Galaxy S27 Ultra is a new biometric system known as Polar ID. It claims to enhance face unlock and it will coexist with the already available in-display fingerprint sensor. When well implemented, it would provide quicker and safer authentication without the need to use heavy hardware.

This action would enable Samsung to compete more closely with the Face ID system of Apple. Nevertheless, the actual performance and privacy protection of this technology are not clearly shown because it is still at an early stage.