No goodbye to Dynamic Island! iPhone 18 Pro leak hints a big relief

iPhone 18 Pro launch is still around eight months away, however, the excitement is at another peak. Thanks to leaks and rumours, we can imagine what these models may bring to the table. Some recent leaks have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro models may see a drastic change in the display design while bringing the under-display Face ID. That also suggested that Dynamic Island could be missing while shifting the selfie camera to the extreme left.

However, the latest leak has a 360-degree view to it! AppleTrack has shared a post on X which suggests that Apple may not be ready to say goodbye to the Dynamic Island just yet. Instead of removing or shifting it entirely, the iPhone 18 Pro models are now tipped to retain the Dynamic Island in the centre. So, what will be changed?

iPhone 18 Pro With Subtle Changes

According to the report, Apple could move parts of the Face ID system, specifically the illuminator and sensor, under the display pixels. These components are said to be positioned slightly towards the left side of the screen, but crucially, the visible cutout itself remains centred. AppleTrack clarified that earlier reports suggesting the entire Dynamic Island would shift left were likely the result of a mistranslation. In simple terms, Apple may be experimenting with under-display Face ID without disrupting the familiar front design just yet.

New iPhone 18 Pro leak shows the selfie camera is NOT moving this year after all. As seen below, the front camera will remain centered inside a smaller Dynamic Island, with only part of the Face ID array moving to the left. Previous rumors were apparently mistranslated… pic.twitter.com/HSjKC7OriW — AppleTrack (@appltrack) January 20, 2026

In addition to this, Apple content creator Private Talky shared a visual mock-up based on the leak. The image shows a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island, still pill-shaped, but slimmer and less dominant than what we see on the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

If this turns out to be accurate, it suggests Apple is taking a step-by-step route toward a completely cutout-free display. Instead of jumping straight to under-display cameras and Face ID all at once, the company may first hide the Face ID hardware and keep the selfie camera visible for now.