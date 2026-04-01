No DP on WhatsApp? New feature could fix that for your contacts

We all have that one contact on WhatsApp who never keeps a profile photo. Or sometimes, someone removes it suddenly and you’re left staring at a blank circle. Now, that might change soon. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that can show a display photo even if the user hasn’t set one. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp Tricks to Chat Faster and Better

What will it do? As per the report by WabetaInfo, instead of showing the default blank icon, WhatsApp may start picking up photos saved in your phone’s contact list. So if you’ve already saved someone’s photo in their contact card, WhatsApp can use that image and display it in chats. It doesn’t change anything for the other person, it’s just how it appears on your phone. Also Read: WhatsApp CarPlay Update: New app to simplify messaging while driving

In simple terms, you’ll see a photo instead of a blank DP, even if the contact hasn’t uploaded one.

How it actually works

There are a couple of situations where this feature will change a few things for you. First, for your own profile, if you haven’t set a profile photo, WhatsApp may show the image saved in your contact card, but only for you. Others will still see the blank DP.

For other contacts, if someone hasn’t set a DP or has hidden it using privacy settings, WhatsApp can display the image you’ve saved for them in your contacts. So even if their DP is hidden or removed, you’ll still be able to recognise them more easily.

Instead of relying only on names, you’ll have a visual reference, which just feels more natural.

When will you get it?

As of now, this feature has been spotted in beta versions, mainly on iOS. Some users can already try it, but there’s no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout yet. Also, it will only work for contacts where you’ve allowed access to your address book.

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WhatsApp isn’t changing how profile photos work, it’s just filling the gap when there isn’t one. And honestly, if it works smoothly, it could be one of those small updates you end up appreciating every day.