No design skills? Google Stitch builds apps just from your ideas, here's how

AI is not just changing how coders write code; it is now also shaping how apps and websites are designed. In this area, Google has introduced an updated version of Stitch, a platform that helps you design your own interface. Google calls it “vibe designing”, which simply allows you to describe what you want, and the tool builds the interface for you. Also Read: How I recovered my WhatsApp chats after losing everything in one click

What does it? In simple words, Google Stitch simply avoids the steps of layout or wireframing. Also Read: How to use Gemini in Google Maps

What is Stitch and how it works

Google’s Stitch is simply an AI-based design canvas. You don’t need sketch screens manually to create designs, instead simply describe what you want from your app or website. From what your app should do, what kind of experience you want to provide to your users, to even the style or mood that you want to set with your app or website, Stitch will help you “stitch” it simply.

Based on that, Stitch generates UI designs that you can refine further. This makes it easier for both designers and non-designers to move from idea to interface quickly.

Here, one of the biggest changes is the infinite canvas, where you can bring everything, such as text, images, and code, into one space. This is paired with a new AI design agent that understands the full project context.

There’s also an Agent Manager that helps you track multiple design versions. So if you’re testing different layouts or flows, you don’t lose progress while switching between ideas.

You can design with voice too

Another interesting addition is voice-based design control. You can literally talk to the canvas and say things like “Show me three menu styles” or “Change this to a darker theme.” The system updates the design instantly. It can also ask questions to better understand your goal, making it feel more like a conversation than a tool.

There’s also support to export designs into code, so developers can continue the process without rebuilding everything from scratch.

Who is it for and how to use it?

Google says Stitch is built for:

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Designers exploring multiple UI ideas

Developers who want faster prototyping

Founders building their first app

Right now, the platform is available through Google Labs, and pricing details haven’t been shared yet.