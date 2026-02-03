Nioh 3 launches on PS5 and PC first, but Xbox version may come later

Team Ninja’s upcoming action RPG Nioh 3 is set to launch on February 6 for PlayStation 5 and PC. While the game has been announced for PC and PlayStation 5 for now, recent information suggests it may not stay limited to those platforms for long. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

Six-month console exclusivity

A features trailer shared on Sony’s official channels indicates that Nioh 3 will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for a limited period after launch. A note shown at the end of the trailer states that the game will not be available on other consoles until at least six months after its launch on February 6, 2026. This detail was first spotted and reported by multiple outlets following the trailer’s release. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

This effectively opens the door for Nioh 3 to arrive on other platforms later in the year. If the six-month window holds, versions for Xbox consoles or Nintendo’s next hardware could appear as early as August 2026. However, no additional platforms have been officially confirmed so far.

A first for the Nioh series

If the game does arrive on more consoles later, it would be a first for the series. Both Nioh and Nioh 2 were released only on PlayStation consoles and PC, and never made it to Xbox or Nintendo platforms.

Neither developer Team Ninja nor publisher Koei Tecmo has commented on plans for additional console versions beyond PS5 and PC. For now, the six-month exclusivity note is the only indication that more platforms are being considered.

PS5 features and demo availability

The same features trailer highlights several PlayStation 5-specific additions. These include support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, along with 4K visuals and 3D audio.

A free demo of Nioh 3 is currently available on PS5 and PC via Steam. The demo supports online multiplayer for up to three players, and progress made in the demo can be carried over to the full game. The developers have also shared that the demo will be available only for a limited time.

What the game offers

Nioh 3 continues the series’ focus on close-combat gameplay, while adding two distinct playstyles: samurai and ninja. Players can switch between the two playstyles during gameplay, which changes how combat and movement work. Compared to earlier games, Nioh 3 leans more toward an open layout, while still sticking to the tough combat the series is known for.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

At the moment, Nioh 3 is only confirmed for PS5 and PC. There is no official information yet about releases on other platforms.