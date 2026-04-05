Newbie missions in Free Fire Max: Step by step guide to earn booyah weapon skins gold coins and luck royale vouchers

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Apr 05, 2026, 08:46 PM (IST)
Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale games worldwide, with millions of players finding ways to get ahead in the game. Players usually need to spend diamonds to grab premium items like weapons, guns, emotes, character outfits, bundles, vouchers, skins, and more. Since diamonds require real money, many gamers hesitate to spend them. Nevertheless, there’s an easy and unique way that will allow you to claim premium items in free. One of the easiest ways to earn items is through Newbie Missions that are designed for new and returning players. Also Read: Garena Free Fire today codes 5 April 2026: Get free magic cube, elite pass rewards and exclusive loot instantly
Newbie Missions in Free Fire are designed in such a way that more and more new players and returning players can be benefitted. This is the simple way that allow players to earn exclusive rewards without spending their valuable diamonds. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes April 2 2026: How to claim free skins, diamonds and exclusive rewards before they expire?
Players just need to complete specific tasks and then they can claim items such as Booyah weapon skins, gold coins, gold vouchers, and Luck Royale vouchers. The Newbie Missions are simple and straightforward, helping players to enhance their overall gaming experience. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 31 March 2026: How to get rare outfits without spending a rupee
Here’s Our Top Tips That Can Help Any Player to Maximize Rewards
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