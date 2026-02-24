New Garena Free Fire redeem codes 24 February 2026 out now: How to claim your reward fast

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 24, 2026, 08:23 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royal game in India with several rewards like diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, guns, weapons, and more. These items are costly and can be bought with physical money. But game developer 11 dots studio often releases redeem codes which help players to earn these rewards. these codes are time-sensitive and usually works for 12-15 hours. You can only redeem these codes via the official Garena website. Don’t go for any third-party apps because they can be fraudulent.
The game is available on both App and Google Play Store. The free fire codes are alphanumeric containing 12-16 alphabets and numbers. These codes are only available for the first 500 players. In this article we will tell you how to redeem these codes and get ahead in the game.
STEP1: Garena has officially launched the redemption website through which you can redeem codes. Head straight to the redemption and using your preferred browser
STEP2: Now sign in to your free fire account via Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID. Remember that you can only claim redeem codes you have official free fire account. You will not be able to do via guest account.
STEP3: After you log in, you will see set of redeem codes displaying on the screen.
STEP4: Now paste those redeem codes inside the box.
STEP5: As soon as you paste those redeem codes and click confirm, a dialogue box will appear to cross-check the codes
STEP6: Click on OK.
STEP5: Now the rewards will be delivered in your mailbox.
P3LX6V9TM2QH: Golden Weapon Loot Crate
N7QK5L3MRP9: 1000 Battle Coins
J2QP8M1KVL6V: Rare Character Skin
TFX9J3Z2RP64: Diamond Voucher Pack
WD2ATK3ZEA55: Elite Emote Reward
FFPLUFBVSLOT: Mystery Weapon Box
FFWCTKX2P5NQ: 500 Gold Tokens
TX4SC2VUNPKF: Special Outfit Bundle
RHTG9VOLTDWP: Premium Headgear Skin
MCPW3D28VZD6: 50 Free Diamonds
ZZZ76NT3PDSH: Legendary Gun Skin
Q8M4K7L2VR9J: XP Booster Card
RD3TZK7WME65: Magic Emote Trial
ZRW3JAN8VX56: Rare Backpack Skin
E9QH6K4LNP7V: Super Weapon Fragment Box
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information