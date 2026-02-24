New Garena Free Fire redeem codes 24 February 2026 out now: How to claim your reward fast

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royal game in India with several rewards like diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, guns, weapons, and more. These items are costly and can be bought with physical money. But game developer 11 dots studio often releases redeem codes which help players to earn these rewards. these codes are time-sensitive and usually works for 12-15 hours. You can only redeem these codes via the official Garena website. Don’t go for any third-party apps because they can be fraudulent.

The game is available on both App and Google Play Store. The free fire codes are alphanumeric containing 12-16 alphabets and numbers. These codes are only available for the first 500 players. In this article we will tell you how to redeem these codes and get ahead in the game.

Here’s How to Redeem Today’s Free Fire Codes:

STEP1: Garena has officially launched the redemption website through which you can redeem codes. Head straight to the redemption and using your preferred browser

STEP2: Now sign in to your free fire account via Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID. Remember that you can only claim redeem codes you have official free fire account. You will not be able to do via guest account.

STEP3: After you log in, you will see set of redeem codes displaying on the screen.

STEP4: Now paste those redeem codes inside the box.

STEP5: As soon as you paste those redeem codes and click confirm, a dialogue box will appear to cross-check the codes

STEP6: Click on OK.

STEP5: Now the rewards will be delivered in your mailbox.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 24 February, 2026 :

P3LX6V9TM2QH: Golden Weapon Loot Crate

N7QK5L3MRP9: 1000 Battle Coins

J2QP8M1KVL6V: Rare Character Skin

TFX9J3Z2RP64: Diamond Voucher Pack

WD2ATK3ZEA55: Elite Emote Reward

FFPLUFBVSLOT: Mystery Weapon Box

FFWCTKX2P5NQ: 500 Gold Tokens

TX4SC2VUNPKF: Special Outfit Bundle

RHTG9VOLTDWP: Premium Headgear Skin

MCPW3D28VZD6: 50 Free Diamonds

ZZZ76NT3PDSH: Legendary Gun Skin

Q8M4K7L2VR9J: XP Booster Card

RD3TZK7WME65: Magic Emote Trial

ZRW3JAN8VX56: Rare Backpack Skin

E9QH6K4LNP7V: Super Weapon Fragment Box