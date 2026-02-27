Netflix’s One Piece season 2 release date, new cast, everything to know before it streams

Netflix has confirmed that One Piece season 2 will arrive next month. After the strong response to the first season in 2023, the live-action adaptation is returning with a bigger cast and a storyline that moves closer to the Grand Line. Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT release date, time, platform: How to watch Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film online

One Piece season 2 release date and streaming details

Season 2 will premiere on March 10 and, like the previous season, will stream exclusively on Netflix. The announcement was shared during promotional events and later confirmed by the platform. Also Read: Massive data leak! Gmail, Instagram, Netflix accounts among 149 Million logins exposed online

Subscribers will be able to stream the new episodes starting the release date. Netflix has also released a teaser and a full trailer ahead of the launch. Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film arrives on Netflix

Where the story picks up

Season 1 ended with Luffy and the Straw Hat crew defeating Arlong and officially setting sail for the Grand Line. The finale also teased new threats, including Smoker, who was briefly shown after Luffy’s wanted poster began circulating.

Season 2 will follow Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they enter the Grand Line. According to details shared by Netflix and series creator Eiichiro Oda, the new season will cover locations such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The journey is expected to introduce stronger enemies and new allies. Marines and members of the Baroque Works organisation will play a key role in the upcoming episodes.

New cast members joining season 2

Several new actors have joined the cast for season 2. Callum Kerr will play Smoker, while Julia Rehwald has been cast as Tashigi. Joe Manganiello will appear as Mr. 0, the head of Baroque Works.

Other additions include David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday. Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik will appear as Dr. Hiriluk.

Netflix has also confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper will be introduced this season. The character will be voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

Returning cast

Iñaki Godoy returns as Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Vincent Regan will also reprise his role as Garp.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

With season 2, the series moves into a more complex phase of the story, expanding both the world and the cast as the Straw Hats continue their journey.