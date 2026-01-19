Netflix has silently made one of the biggest changes; the streaming platform has removed casting for its mobile app to most of the latest TVs. That means mobile casting is no longer supported. The familiar Cast icon that once let you push content from your phone to a big screen has started disappearing, and Netflix has now confirmed that this isn’t a bug. It’s a decision that has been rolled out to many TVs already. Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Set For Netflix OTT Release In January 2026: Here's When To Expect

If you've tried to cast Netflix from your Android phone recently and couldn't find the option, this is why.

What exactly has changed

Netflix has removed Google Cast support from its mobile apps for most newer TVs and streaming devices. This includes modern Chromecast models and TVs that come with remotes and their own app ecosystems.

Instead of casting, Netflix now wants you to open the app directly on the TV or streaming device and control playback using the remote that came with it. In simple terms, phone-to-TV casting is no longer the preferred way to watch. However, older Chromecast devices without remotes still seem to work for now, but that support looks limited and could eventually be phased out as well.

Why Netflix is doing this

This is the main question. According to reports, only around 10 percent of Android users were actively using casting. From Netflix’s point of view, that’s a small group to maintain long-term support for, especially when most smart TVs already run Netflix natively.

There’s also another angle that’s hard to ignore. Casting allowed users on mobile-only or lower-tier plans to stream content on a TV without upgrading. Removing this option quietly nudges users toward plans that are designed for big-screen viewing. Interestingly, Netflix’s ad-supported plan never allowed casting, so nothing changes for those users.

What you can do now

If your TV or streaming device has a Netflix app, that’s now the only supported route. Casting from your phone is no longer part of the experience on most modern setups.

For many users, this won’t change much. But for those who relied on casting as a workaround, the message is clear: Netflix wants the TV to be the primary screen again.