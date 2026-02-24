MWC 2026: Honor to launch Magic V6, Robot Phone, and first humanoid robot on March 1

Honor has confirmed its global launch plans ahead of Mobile World Congress 2026, and the company is not limiting itself to just smartphones this year. A day before MWC officially begins, Honor will unveil a mix of devices including a foldable phone, a concept Robot Phone, and its first humanoid robot. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launching February 28 globally, India debut confirmed

The launch event is scheduled for March 1 in Barcelona, Spain. Also Read: Honor X80 Price, Key Specs Leak Ahead of Launch: 10,000mAh Battery Tipped

Global launch set for March 1

Honor has announced that it will host its keynote on March 1 at 1PM CET. The company shared the update through its official channels, including a post on X. As per the announcement, the showcase will take place under this year’s AI-focused theme. Also Read: Best Tech of CES 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Lenovo’s Rollable Laptops, Asus ROG XREAL R1 and the Future of Innovation

The March 1 event comes just ahead of MWC 2026, which runs from March 2 to March 5.

Honor Magic V6 and Robot Phone

Among the confirmed devices is the Honor Magic V6, the company’s next-generation foldable phone. Honor has not revealed the full specifications yet, but the device is likely to build on a thinner body, better durability, and a larger battery compared to the previous model.

Honor will also unveil what it calls the Robot Phone. The device has been teased with a pop-out rear camera. The “alpha” branding seen in teasers suggests it could be positioned as a concept or experimental product rather than a regular commercial model.

First humanoid robot from Honor

The bigger surprise is Honor’s entry into humanoid robotics. The company has confirmed that it will showcase its first AI-powered humanoid robot at the March 1 event. In a teaser video shared online, the robot appears to have a visor-like element on its head and a glass-covered face panel.

Like other humanoid robots, it appears to feature arms and legs for movement and interaction. Honor has not shared technical details yet, but it has described the product as part of its broader AI ecosystem push.

According to reports referenced in coverage by Bloomberg, this move marks Honor’s formal step into the robotics space, going beyond smartphones and consumer electronics.

What else to expect

In addition to the foldable and robotics reveal, Honor is also expected to showcase other AI-focused devices, including new tablets and laptops.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

More details are likely to emerge closer to the event, but March 1 is when Honor plans to put all three – the Magic V6, Robot Phone, and humanoid robot – on the global stage.