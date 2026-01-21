Motorola Signature price in India leaked ahead of launch on January 23

Motorola is all set to launch its flagship Signature phone on January 23rd in India. This comes after its official debut a few weeks back and showcase at CES 2026. Ahead of the official unveiling, the latest leaks have revealed expected pricing, storage variants, and a clearer picture of what Motorola’s most premium phone yet could offer in India. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Motorola Signature could launch in India at a far more aggressive price than earlier box-price leaks suggested. The base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to start at Rs 59,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option may be priced at Rs 64,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB variant could cost Rs 69,999. At this price, it will rival the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Vivo X300, and other major flagship models at this price.

This pricing is significantly lower than the previously leaked box price of around Rs 84,999, making the Signature more competitive in the premium flagship space. Motorola has already confirmed that the phone will be available via Flipkart and will launch in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colour options.

Motorola Signature specifications and features at a glance

The Motorola Signature features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame with textured finishes inspired by twill linen. Despite its premium materials, the phone remains slim at just 6.99mm and weighs around 186 grams. On the front, it has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Super HD resolution (1,264 x 2,780 pixels), which supports a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, it is expected to be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. Motorola is also expected to promise up to seven years of OS and security updates.

It packs a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging. The Motorola Signature comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor. It is joined by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro support and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering around 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies.