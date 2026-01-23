Motorola Signature, Moto Watch India launch today: Expected price, specs, how to watch LIVE

Motorola is set for a busy day in India as it prepares to launch its new premium smartphone, called Motorola Signature. Alongside the phone, the company is also bringing back the Moto Watch, marking its return to the smartwatch space in the country. Also Read: Motorola Signature launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Moto Watch tags along: Price, specs

Motorola Signature India Launch: How To Watch LIVE

The Motorola Signature and Moto Watch will be launched in India today, January 23. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM. Those interested can watch the announcement live through Motorola India’s official YouTube channel. Also Read: Motorola Signature price in India leaked ahead of launch on January 23

Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Motorola Signature Price in India (Expected)

Motorola has not shared official pricing yet, but a leak from tipster Sanju Choudhary suggests the Signature could be placed in the premium category. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 59,999. Higher variants could include a 16GB RAM option with 512GB storage at Rs 64,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model may be priced close to Rs 69,999.

If these prices hold, the Motorola Signature would go up against phones like the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and Oppo Find X9. That said, final pricing will only be clear once Motorola makes it official later today.

Motorola Signature Specifications, Features (Expected)

Motorola has already confirmed several key details about the Signature. The phone will feature a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. It will also come with stereo speakers tuned by Bose.

In terms of design, the phone is slim at 6.99mm and weighs 186 grams. It uses an aluminium frame and carries Motorola’s familiar square camera module at the back, housing a triple-camera setup.

Under the hood, the device will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Motorola has also confirmed long-term software support, with seven years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. The phone will ship with Android 16-based software.

Motorola has confirmed the use of a Sony LYTIA 828 sensor in the camera system, along with support for Dolby Vision and 8K video recording. Based on earlier reveals, the setup is expected to include three 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera with autofocus.

Trending Now

The Signature will be available in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive finishes. Alongside the phone, Motorola will also introduce the Moto Watch and a new Signature Club service offering lifestyle-related benefits. Full details on both are expected during the launch event later today.