Motorola Razr Fold announced at MWC 2026: The FIRST book-style foldable by the company, check specs

After a long wait, Motorola has finally stepped into the book-style foldable segment. At MWC 2026, the tech giant has officially unveiled the Motorola Razr Fold, its first foldable that opens like a book instead of the classic flip design the Razr lineup is known for. Also Read: MWC 2026: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Wear Elite to focus on personal AI

With this, Motorola is now all set to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Here is what it offers and when you can expect it. Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

Motorola Razr Fold design and specs

The Razr fold comes with an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone measures just 4.7mm when open and around 10mm when folded. It is also the first smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection on the cover display. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch date confirmed after MWC reveal

Under the hood, the Razr fold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Motorola is promising up to seven Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. The battery is another highlight. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the Razr Fold features a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera inside and a 20MP cover selfie camera. The video recording also goes up to 8K.

Motorola also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection edition. It features a textured design, bold “26” branding, and 24K gold-plated logo accents. This version clearly targets collectors and football fans.

Motorola Razr Fold Price and Availability

In Europe, the Motorola Razr fold is priced at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs 2.14 lakh), bundled with the Moto Pen Ultra. Availability will expand to Latin America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific in the coming months.