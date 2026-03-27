Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaks suggests similar look as Razr 60 Ultra: What’s new then?

The next foldable from Motorola has already started to show up in leaks, and from the looks of it, the Razr 70 Ultra may not change much visually. New CAD renders suggest that the phone will continue with the same clamshell design as the previous generation. With the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, you still get a large outer display wrapping around the cameras and a full-size foldable screen inside.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ launched with telephoto camera and 144Hz display: Price, specs

One noticeable change is the thickness. The Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be a bit thicker than the Razr 60 Ultra, although the height and width remain almost the same. In real-world use, this could actually be a positive. A slightly thicker body usually means space for a bigger battery or improved camera hardware. So while it may not look like a big upgrade on paper, it could make a difference in daily usage. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: What to expect

The displays are also expected to remain unchanged with a 7-inch inner foldable display and around 4-inch outer cover screen. Motorola’s cover display is already one of the more usable ones in this segment, allowing full app access without opening the phone. That advantage is likely to continue with the new model.

From the renders, the layout looks quite familiar. There’s a Moto AI button on the left side, while the power and volume buttons stay on the right. The back panel appears to have a more metal-like finish, moving slightly away from the experimental materials seen earlier, although more finishes could still be introduced at launch.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

As of now, most of the details are limited to design. Specifications around the chipset, camera upgrades, and battery capacity are still not confirmed. The Razr 70 series is expected to debut in China first, followed by a wider rollout. Pricing is also not official yet, but going by the previous model, it is likely to stay in the premium foldable segment.