Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leak hints at 144Hz display and 7,000mAh battery: All we know

Motorola’s next mid-range smartphone appears to be getting closer to launch. A fresh leak has now revealed almost the complete specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, leaving little unknown ahead of the official announcement. The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to last year’s Edge 60 Fusion and seems to focus heavily on battery life, display quality, and overall durability. Also Read: 6 best tablets under Rs 40,000 that are worth your money in 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specs, Features (Expected)

Leaks via tipster Evan Blass suggest that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, codenamed “Avenger”, could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to support HDR10+ and could reach up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness. Protection is likely to come from Gorilla Glass 7i. Also Read: Moto Watch India launch set for January 23 along with Motorola Signature: What will it bring?

Design-wise, the phone is tipped to retain Motorola’s quad-curved front design. The rear panel is said to use a nylon and linen-inspired finish, similar to what we have seen on recent Edge-series phones. The phone is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Another change is the chipset. The Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, replacing the MediaTek Dimensity chip found on the previous model.

The device is expected to run Android 16 out of the box. Motorola is said to offer three years of OS updates, which is in line with what it provided on the Edge 60 Fusion.

Camera hardware on the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion appears to be familiar on paper. The phone is tipped to feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary camera on the back, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The Edge 70 Fusion is said to pack a large 7,000mAh battery, a significant jump from the 5,500mAh unit on the Edge 60 Fusion. Charging speeds are expected to remain the same at 68W, which should still launch the phone in a reasonable amount of time given the battery size.

The phone is expected to launch in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, both paired with 256GB of internal storage. Colour options tipped so far include Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette.

Trending Now

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India (Expected)

Motorola has not confirmed any launch date or pricing details yet. For reference, the Edge 60 Fusion launched in India at Rs 22,999. If the leaked information is accurate, the Edge 70 Fusion could be priced close to its predecessor, with battery capacity being one of the main upgrades.