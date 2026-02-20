Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch nears, Flipkart teaser goes live

Motorola is preparing to expand the popular Edge series of smartphones with the launch of the Edge 70 Fusion. The new device will join the Edge 70, which was launched in December last year. The Fusion model will be the first Edge series smartphone of 2026 and has been confirmed to be available through Flipkart, hinting at its imminent launch. While the company has not announced an official debut date, leaked marketing images have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch today: How to watch LIVE, expected price, and full specs

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion design and features

Motorola India’s posts on X suggest that the Edge 70 Fusion will focus on photography. It is confirmed to feature a Sony LYTIA camera, possibly a 50MP primary sensor. Also Read: iPhone 16 discount makes it a better deal than ever

Meanwhile, the teaser on Flipkart hints that the Edge 70 Fusion could pack a large battery. The device is confirmed to sport leather-inspired finishes in Pantone curated colours like Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette. It could flaunt a slim profile with curved edges and a textured back panel. It is also expected to feature an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Flipkart also confirms that new details about the Edge 70 Fusion will follow on February 23.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications (expected)

Further, a YTechB report shared new leaked marketing images of the device, suggesting that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The leak also hints at 8GB and 12GB RAM variants for the Edge 70 Fusion. The phone will likely house triple rear camera sensors in a square-shaped module, following Motorola’s signature design. The Edge 70 Fusion is said to be equipped with a curved display like other Edge smartphones.

In terms of hardware, the Edge 70 Fusion is expected to sport a 6.78-inch quad curved pOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer. Under the hood, the Edge 70 Fusion may pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging. The leak also mentions a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.