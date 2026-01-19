Moto Watch India launch set for January 23 along with Motorola Signature: What will it bring?

Motorola has officially confirmed that it is back in action in the smartphone segment in India, while announcing the launch date of the Moto Watch. The tech giant has revealed that the Moto Watch will launch on January 23rd at 12 PM IST. The smartwatch was first showcased globally at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, and now it is all set to make its debut in India. Also Read: Motorola Signature, Moto Watch India Launch Set For January 23: Expected Price, Specs

It will be launched along with the Motorola Signature, the flagship device by the company. After launch, it will be available via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. Motorola has confirmed two colour options – Matte Black and Matte Silver. Moreover, you will also get a choice between silicone and stainless steel straps, depending on whether you prefer a sporty or more classic look. Also Read: 7 Best Tablets Under Rs 25000 That Can Be Buy In 2026 For Streaming And Work

Moto Watch Design and display details

The Moto Watch is said to feature a 47mm aluminium case paired with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It gets a 1.4-inch circular OLED display, with subtle markings around the rim. Despite the size, the watch remains fairly light at 39 grams. It is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, along with 1 ATM, making it suitable for daily wear and light water exposure.

One of the biggest highlights of the Moto Watch is its partnership with Polar, a name well-known in the fitness and sports tracking space. Health features include continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, calorie count, step tracking, and detailed sleep insights with recovery metrics. For outdoor workouts, the watch supports dual-frequency GPS, which promises better accuracy and faster signal locking compared to standard GPS systems.

Battery will also not be a major worry as the Moto Watch is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life or around 7 days with the always-on display turned on. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, notification alerts, and Moto AI features like “Catch Me Up” when paired with compatible Motorola smartphones.