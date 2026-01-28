Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5 makes baby mobs look different, adds a new item

Mojang has released Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5. Like earlier snapshots, this version is experimental and meant for testing new features before they are rolled out more widely. This snapshot mainly introduces visual updates to some mobs and adds a new craftable item. Also Read: Minecraft Rolls Out Its Final Update Of 2025 With New Mounts, Weapon, And Gameplay Tweaks

Baby aquatic mobs

Snapshot 5 updates the baby versions of several aquatic mobs. These include dolphins, squids, glow squids, turtles, and axolotls. Also Read: Minecraft Down? Thousands Of Users Faced Issues With Login And Server Connections

The baby mobs now look a bit different from the adult versions. Instead of being smaller copies, they have rounder bodies and larger heads, making them easier to recognise during gameplay. Also Read: Top PC Games Streamers Can’t Stop Playing In October 2025

Mojang has also made small adjustments to their hitboxes so movement and collisions better match the updated models. There are no changes to how these mobs behave.

Golden Dandelion

Snapshot 5 also adds a new item called the Golden Dandelion. This craftable item lets players decide whether certain mobs grow into adults or stay as babies.

To craft a Golden Dandelion, players need one normal dandelion and eight gold nuggets. The dandelion is placed in the centre of the crafting grid, with the gold nuggets filling the surrounding slots.

Once crafted, the Golden Dandelion can be fed to some baby mobs. When used, it stops that mob from growing into its adult form. The effect is permanent, meaning the mob will remain a baby unless the game changes this behaviour later.

There are restrictions, though. The Golden Dandelion cannot be used on hostile baby mobs or on villagers.

Small sound changes

Another minor change in this snapshot affects audio. Baby chickens now have their own sounds instead of reusing adult chicken noises. This is a small update, but it helps make mobs feel more consistent.

How to access the snapshot

Minecraft snapshots are available through the Java Edition launcher and are clearly marked as test builds. Mojang warns that these versions can be unstable and may change before any features reach a full release.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Snapshot 26.1.5 continues Mojang’s recent approach of refining existing elements rather than adding large new systems. Player feedback during this phase is expected to influence what finally makes it into the update.