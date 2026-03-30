Meta’s next Ray-Ban smart glasses may be built for everyday users with even prescription

Meta is planning to expand its smart glasses lineup beyond just smart features. Now, the tech giant is said to be working on new Ray-Ban smart glasses designed specifically for prescription users, instead of simply adapting existing frames. It may not sound like a major upgrade, but it will actually be noticeable for those who wear glasses on a daily basis. Also Read: WhatsApp working on unread chat summary feature: Can you finally read all unread chats in seconds?

It must be noted that you can add prescription lenses to existing Ray-Ban smart glasses right now. But the upcoming models are expected to be designed from the ground up for vision correction. That could mean changes in frame design and thickness, overall comfort for all-day wear, better weight balance, and possible improvements in battery placement. Also Read: WhatsApp adds multiple accounts on iPhone, easier chat transfer and AI tools

Reports suggest the glasses may come in different styles like rectangular and rounded frames, giving you more everyday-friendly options, 9To5Google reported. Also Read: Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses new models leaked

The report further shed light on two expected variants, which come with codenames “Scriber” and “Blazer.” This means the launch may not be too far. What all can we expect? The leak suggests that these models may get Wi-Fi 6 support, which isn’t present in current models. If this comes true, this could mean faster data transfer, better livestreaming, and real-time AI features.

And as we talk about AI, it could be a larger strategy of Meta, as the tech giant is mainly building its wearable tech based on the AI-powered experience. This simply means that Meta wants to turn the daily wear glasses into a smart device, which can make the adoption simpler.

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For a long time, smart glasses have felt like a niche product. But making them more practical for prescription users could change that. That said, most details are still based on reports. So it’s worth waiting for the official launch to see how these glasses actually perform in daily use.