Meta’s new Ray-Ban AI Glasses now support prescription lenses and new features

Meta has come up with a new version of its smart glasses with Ray-Ban, and this time the focus is clearly on people who wear prescription lenses. You get new frame styles, better support for prescriptions, and a few added features that are meant to cut down how often you have to use your phone. Also Read: Meta’s new Instagram Plus could add features you didn’t know you needed

These glasses are based on the existing Ray-Ban Meta lineup, but the approach here feels more focused on daily use instead of just adding smart features to regular eyewear. Also Read: Meta’s next Ray-Ban smart glasses may be built for everyday users with even prescription

New styles designed for daily wear

The latest lineup includes two new designs — Blayzer and Scriber. Blayzer comes with a more rectangular frame, while Scriber has a slightly rounded look. Both are available in multiple sizes and are built to be worn throughout the day. Also Read: WhatsApp working on unread chat summary feature: Can you finally read all unread chats in seconds?

Meta has also added small adjustments to improve fit. The glasses come with interchangeable nose pads and adjustable temple tips, which means they can be tweaked based on face shape. These changes may not sound big, but they matter more for users who wear glasses all day.

The key difference this time is that these models are designed keeping prescription users in mind, instead of adding that support later.

Prescription support and pricing

One of the main updates is support for a wide range of prescription lenses. While earlier Ray-Ban Meta glasses also allowed prescription lenses, these new versions are built specifically for that use.

The glasses are currently available for pre-order in the US, starting at $499, and are expected to reach optical stores and select international markets from April 14.

New colours and lens options

Along with that, Meta has also refreshed the existing models with new colours and lens options. This includes transparent frame finishes and lenses that can adjust depending on the lighting.

The company has also added more options to its Oakley Meta models, with lenses meant for outdoor use and changing light conditions. These updates are more about giving users more choice than changing how the glasses actually work.

AI features and software updates

Meta is also adding a few AI features to the glasses. One of them is hands-free nutrition tracking, where users can log meals using voice commands or by taking a quick photo. The system then creates a basic food log over time.

Another addition is WhatsApp summaries. Users can ask the glasses to catch them up on messages or pull out specific details from chats. These features are processed on-device and come with end-to-end encryption.

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There are also updates like Neural Handwriting, which lets users reply to messages by writing on a surface without taking out their phone.