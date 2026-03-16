Meta working on AI detector tool for Meta AI to identify AI-generated content

Meta is reportedly working on a new feature for its chatbot. The upcoming tool will be able to detect AI-generated content. While the feature is under development, reports suggest that it could help identify whether a piece of content was created using artificial intelligence or not. We don’t have the exact launch timeline for the upcoming feature yet. Also Read: Meta introduced new 'Anti-Scam' tools on WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger

Meta AI May Get an AI Detection Tool

According to recent reports, Meta is developing a new option called ‘AI Detector,’ inside the Meta AI platform. The feature was first discovered by researchers while exploring the platform’s code. Additionally, a screenshot was shared on X, showcasing a menu option for the AI detection feature. Also Read: Meta hit with privacy lawsuit over AI smart glasses data handling

Nevertheless, the option is not active yet. As soon as you will try to open the feature, its page will not work because it is still being tested. It means the tech giant has not released the tool for public use at this stage. Also Read: Meta’s smartwatch is back in development: What we know so far

How AI Detector Tool will Work

The main aim of this upcoming feature is primarily to detect AI-generated content. It might help users to check whether a piece of content was created by artificial intelligence like ChatGPT. The feature is expected to be helpful for users in identifying or automated or machine-generated content online, bifurcating between the original and AI writing.

Not only this, report further suggests that the feature could detect more than just text. The tool is reported to be identifying AI-generated images, audio, or videos. However, there’s no official confirmation to this.

Another unclear point is whether the detector will identify content created by all AI models or only by those created with Meta. More details will become clear once the company officially introduces the feature.

Feature Still Under Development

Meta’s ‘AI Detection’ tool has not been announced officially, and since it was discovered inside the code of the platform, it means it is still under testing phase. Tech giants often test such tools internally, before releasing them officially to users.

Due to this, the final version may appear differently from what has been discovered so far. It is also possible that the brand could expand tools capabilities before the official launch.

AI Models from Meta Facing Delays

Reports also point that Meta is working on a new large language models. This model is spotted with an internal codename called ‘Avocado.’ This upcoming model is expected to power future AI tools from the company. Nevertheless, the development of this model is continuously facing delays and sources claim that its performance is not yet matching some competing AI systems in the market.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Meta AI detector tool?

A. It is a reported feature that may help identify content created using artificial intelligence.

Q2. Is the Meta AI detector available to users now?

A. No.

Q3. What type of content can the tool detect?

A. It may detect AI-generated text, images, audio, or video.

Q4. When will Meta launch the AI detector feature?

A. The company has not announced an official release date.