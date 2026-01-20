Marathon release date confirmed: Platforms, editions, and prices revealed

Bungie has finally locked in a release date for Marathon. The studio has confirmed that the multiplayer shooter will launch on March 5, 2026. Alongside the announcement, pre-orders for the game have also gone live across PC and consoles. Also Read: THIS Car Will Let You Play PlayStation Games Inside It, Even GTA 6

Marathon will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam. The game was originally expected to arrive in 2025, but Bungie had pushed it back without a new timeline. With this announcement, the project now has a clear launch window.

What Marathon Is About

Marathon is a PvPvE extraction shooter set on the planet Tau Ceti IV. Players take on the role of "Runners," who drop into hostile zones to collect loot, complete objectives, and make it out alive. During each run, players have to deal with AI-controlled enemies along with other players who are after the same loot.

Beyond the shooting, the game also puts some focus on its world. Players can take up contracts for different factions, find audio logs, and slowly understand the story as they explore. Instead of cutscenes, most of the narrative is revealed naturally while playing.

A new gameplay trailer released with the announcement also introduced Gantry, a character associated with the MIDA faction, giving a better look at how characters and factions fit into the game’s world.

Platforms and Voice Cast

Marathon is launching simultaneously across all major platforms. Bungie has also confirmed that the game will feature a well-known English-language voice cast, including Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3), Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), and Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex: Human Revolution). Fully localised dialogue will be available across supported languages, which should help make the experience more accessible globally.

Pre-Order Editions and Pricing

Bungie is offering Marathon in three editions. The Standard Edition includes the base game along with some in-game bonuses, which also carry over to Destiny 2. The Deluxe Edition adds cosmetic items, in-game currency, and a premium rewards pass voucher.

There is also a Collector’s Edition, which includes physical collectibles such as a Runner Shell statue, patch, postcards, and additional digital items. One version of the Collector’s Edition does not include the game itself, while another includes a digital copy for PS5, Xbox, or PC.

In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 2,449, while the Deluxe Edition costs Rs 3,699. Collector’s Edition pricing varies depending on the version.

What’s Next

Pre-orders for Marathon are now live across all platforms. Bungie has said it will share more details about an open preview weekend closer to launch. The full release is scheduled for March 5, 2026.