macOS 26.4 update lets you stop your MacBook from charging to 100%

Apple Mac users have finally got the much-awaited feature. With the macOS 26.4 beta, the tech giant has introduced a Charge Limit option that allows users to cap how much their MacBook charges. It may sound like a small tweak, but for anyone who keeps their laptop plugged in for hours, especially during workdays, this update could make a real difference to battery health over time. Also Read: Affordable MacBook with iPhone 16 Pro chip and playful colours: Here's all we know ahead of launch

Until now, manual charge limits were available only on iPhones and iPads. Macs rely mostly on Optimised Battery Charging, which learns usage patterns but still allows full charges frequently. The new setting changes that by giving users direct control. Also Read: Apple low-cost MacBook price leak suggests it to be at iPhone 16e price

Charge limit finally arrives on Mac

The new option sits inside the Battery settings and lets users choose a maximum charging level between 80 percent and 100 percent. Once enabled, the MacBook stops charging when it hits the selected limit, even if it remains connected to power. Also Read: How to build your own Mac online? Hint: Apple Store

Why you shouldn’t keep it 100 percent? Keeping lithium-ion batteries at 100 percent for long periods can slowly affect their lifespan. By holding the charge closer to 80 or 85 percent, users may reduce long-term battery wear. Apple does note that the system may occasionally charge fully to maintain accurate battery readings, so don’t be surprised if you see it hit 100 percent once in a while.

To turn it on, simply head to System Settings, then Battery, go to the Charging, tap the information icon, and select your preferred cap using the slider.

How it differs from optimised charging

Apple already offers Optimised Battery Charging, but it works differently. That feature predicts when you’ll unplug your device and delays charging beyond 80 percent until needed.

Charge Limit, on the other hand, acts as a firm ceiling. It doesn’t rely on predictions; it follows the number you choose. For desk users, remote workers, and students who treat their Mac like a semi-desktop machine, this level of control is long overdue.

Availability and what to expect

The feature is currently part of the macOS 26.4 beta, available to developers and public testers. Apple hasn’t confirmed the stable rollout timeline yet, but it is expected after the testing phase.