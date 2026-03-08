MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M5: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Written By Shubham Arora
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)
Apple has introduced a new budget laptop called the MacBook Neo alongside the updated MacBook Air with the M5 chip. Here’s a quick comparison of pricing, performance, design, and features to help you understand how these two entry-level Macs differ.
The MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900, making it Apple’s most affordable laptop yet. The MacBook Air M5 begins at Rs 1,19,900, positioning it as the more premium option with stronger hardware and upgraded specifications.
MacBook Neo uses the Apple A18 Pro chip originally designed for the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Air runs the newer M5 processor with a 10-core CPU and stronger GPU, offering significantly higher performance for demanding tasks.
The base MacBook Neo comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, with a 512GB option available. The MacBook Air M5 starts with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it better suited for professional workloads.
MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display with 2408 x 1506 resolution. The MacBook Air has a slightly larger 13.6-inch panel with 2560 x 1664 resolution. Both offer LED panels with 60Hz refresh rates and similar brightness levels.
Both laptops include two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. However, only the MacBook Air supports Thunderbolt 4 and MagSafe charging, while the Neo relies solely on USB-C and lacks Thunderbolt support.
MacBook Neo drops some premium features such as a Force Touch trackpad and keyboard backlighting. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and a 1080p webcam. The Air offers Wi-Fi 7, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and Touch ID on all models.
The MacBook Air M5 offers stronger performance, better connectivity, and premium features. However, the MacBook Neo’s much lower price could make it a popular choice for students, casual users, and first-time Mac buyers.
