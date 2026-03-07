MacBook Neo benchmarks surface online: How Apple’s low-budget laptop performs

The first benchmark results for the MacBook Neo have started appearing online, giving an early look at how Apple’s new entry-level laptop performs. The scores come from Geekbench tests and suggest that the machine delivers performance close to the iPhone 16 Pro, which uses the same A18 Pro chip. Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 17 price falls below Rs 75,000

Geekbench scores surface online

According to the Geekbench listing cited by MacRumors, the MacBook Neo recorded a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668. The device also posted a Metal graphics score of 31,286. Also Read: Apple quietly launches iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, M5 MacBooks, more: Check full list here

For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro scores around 3445 in single-core and 8624 in multi-core tests, with a Metal score of about 32,575. The numbers are close because both devices use the same six-core A18 Pro processor.

The main difference comes from graphics. While the iPhone 16 Pro includes six GPU cores, the MacBook Neo reportedly runs with five GPU cores. That likely explains the small drop in the Metal graphics score.

How it compares to other Apple devices

The benchmark numbers also place the MacBook Neo in an interesting spot within Apple’s lineup. Compared to the older MacBook Air (M1), the Neo delivers noticeably higher single-core performance.

For comparison, the MacBook Air with the M1 chip scores around 2346 in single-core and about 8342 in multi-core tests. This means the MacBook Neo delivers stronger single-core performance, while multi-core performance remains fairly close to the older M1 laptop.

Newer Apple silicon machines are still much faster when it comes to multi-core performance. For instance, the MacBook Air with the M4 chip posts around 3696 in single-core and more than 14,700 in multi-core tests.

The MacBook Neo also falls behind devices like the iPad Air with the M3 chip, which records higher multi-core scores. At the same time, it performs better than more basic devices such as the iPad (11th generation) in several benchmark results.

Built for everyday tasks

Based on these early benchmark numbers, the MacBook Neo appears to be aimed more at everyday use rather than heavy workloads. Strong single-core performance usually helps with tasks like web browsing, streaming, and using common productivity apps.

Multi-core performance, which is more important for video editing, 3D work, or music production, remains closer to older Apple chips.

So far, only a small number of benchmark results have appeared online. More tests are likely to show up once the MacBook Neo reaches more users.