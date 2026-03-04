MacBook Neo: Apple’s rumoured budget laptop spotted online

Apple appears to be developing a new entry-level MacBook laptop, with the name of the device reportedly surfacing prior to its official announcement. The MacBook Neo has been mentioned in a regulatory listing found on Apple’s website, and many speculate it will be Apple’s next lower budget laptop option. Also Read: Apple launches MacBook Pro With M5 Pro and M5 Max in India: Check price, specs, features here

The reference was noted before the product was de-listed, increasing previously reported rumours regarding Apple’s development of a low-priced Mac laptop. Also Read: Apple MacBook Air with M5 chip launched in India: Everything in 5 points

Where the rumour came from

The regulatory compliance document was spotted on Apple’s European site. Within the document there was no mention of the product name, but the webpage did have the name “MacBook Neo” along with a model number, A3404. Also Read: Skip the iPhone 17e! These 7 Android phones deliver more for less

MacRumors was the first to spot the webpage and reported shortly after it was taken down. Apple having a brief listing of the MacBook Neo on its site makes many believe they posted it accidentally earlier than intended.

What the MacBook Neo could be

Reports have circulated for months that Apple is planning a new MacBook that will be aimed at the lower tier of the computer market. The device is likely to be the “budget” MacBook, aimed at first-time Mac users or students, who want to access macOS at a lower price point than the current flagship.

If these rumours hold true, then the MacBook Neo will potentially be the cheapest MacBook Apple has had.

MacBook Neo specifications (expected)

Leaks have indicated that the MacBook Neo will feature a display smaller than the current models. It will likely have a 12-inch to 13-inch display, while retaining the usual aluminum design from Apple, with a lightweight build and a range of colour options available to users.

The current rumours surrounding the MacBook Neo suggest that it may not use the M-series processors like other MacBook models, but rather be powered by an A-series chip like the iPhones. If so, this could enable Apple to price it at a lower price point, yet still provide sufficient performance for everyday use such as web browsing, document editing, and media streaming.

Expected price and launch timeline

Leaks suggest a price range of $599-$799 for the MacBook Neo. If the pricing falls into this range, it would make the MacBook Neo the least expensive MacBook Apple has released in quite some time.

The device has not been confirmed by Apple nor has the company made any comments regarding the leaked product. Still, given that they have made multiple product announcements this week, it is possible that Apple will announce the MacBook Neo at today’s event, or it may quietly be listed on the company’s website.