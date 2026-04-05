LPG shortage in India: Best microwave under 20000 to handle daily cooking without depending on gas cylinder

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Morphy Richards 28DCOX DuoChef Pro Convection Microwave

Morphy Richards 28DCOX DuoChef Pro Convection Microwave and OTG Oven comes with a 28L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features dual grill and offers 300 auto cook menus for easy use. The design is simple with multiple cooking options in one appliance. The price is Rs 18,200.