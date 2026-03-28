LPG connection at risk? How to apply for PNG online, required documents, all you need to know

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 28, 2026, 06:03 PM (IST)
There has been a lot of discussion around piped natural gas (PNG) and whether it will replace LPG connections completely. The government is pushing for wider use of PNG, especially in areas where pipeline networks are already available. But this has also raised a common question. Will your LPG connection stop if PNG is available? Also Read: New LPG cylinder booking rules? Here's the truth and how to book via SMS, WhatsApp
According to updates shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the shift is being encouraged, and in some cases, LPG supply may be discontinued if a household does not switch within a given time window. Also Read: Booked LPG cylinder but still waiting? Steps to raise a complaint
The rule mainly applies to areas where PNG infrastructure is already in place. If your home falls within that coverage and you receive an official notice from the gas company, you may be required to switch within a fixed time period. Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders
Reports suggest that households could get around 90 days to apply for a PNG connection after receiving such communication. If no action is taken within that time, LPG supply may be stopped.
That said, this is not a blanket rule for everyone. If PNG is not available in your area, or if installation is not technically possible, LPG connections will continue as usual. In some cases, people continue using LPG even after getting PNG, mainly to keep it as a backup in case there’s any issue.
Getting a PNG connection is mostly an online process now.
After that, the company checks if PNG is available in your area. If it is, they will contact you and set up the connection.
You will need some basic documents for this:
The main reason is convenience. With PNG, you don’t have to book cylinders or wait for delivery.
Gas comes directly through a pipeline, and you are billed based on usage. For many people, this just feels easier to manage compared to LPG.
If PNG is available in your area, it is better to check with your gas provider about the process instead of waiting for a notice. The rules mainly apply where pipeline access already exists. At the same time, LPG will continue in areas where PNG is not available or cannot be installed.
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