LPG connection at risk? How to apply for PNG online, required documents, all you need to know

There has been a lot of discussion around piped natural gas (PNG) and whether it will replace LPG connections completely. The government is pushing for wider use of PNG, especially in areas where pipeline networks are already available. But this has also raised a common question. Will your LPG connection stop if PNG is available? Also Read: New LPG cylinder booking rules? Here's the truth and how to book via SMS, WhatsApp

According to updates shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the shift is being encouraged, and in some cases, LPG supply may be discontinued if a household does not switch within a given time window. Also Read: Booked LPG cylinder but still waiting? Steps to raise a complaint

Will you lose your LPG connection?

The rule mainly applies to areas where PNG infrastructure is already in place. If your home falls within that coverage and you receive an official notice from the gas company, you may be required to switch within a fixed time period. Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders

Reports suggest that households could get around 90 days to apply for a PNG connection after receiving such communication. If no action is taken within that time, LPG supply may be stopped.

That said, this is not a blanket rule for everyone. If PNG is not available in your area, or if installation is not technically possible, LPG connections will continue as usual. In some cases, people continue using LPG even after getting PNG, mainly to keep it as a backup in case there’s any issue.

How to apply for a PNG connection

Getting a PNG connection is mostly an online process now.

Go to your local gas provider’s website like Indraprastha Gas Limited or Mahanagar Gas Limited Find the option for a new PNG connection Enter your details like name, address, mobile number Upload the required documents Pay the basic fee Submit the form and note the reference number

After that, the company checks if PNG is available in your area. If it is, they will contact you and set up the connection.

Documents required for PNG connection

You will need some basic documents for this:

Identity proof like Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport, or driving licence

Address proof like electricity bill, rent agreement, ration card, or property tax receipt

Ownership proof if the house is yours

If you are a tenant, then a NOC from the landlord

A few passport-size photos

Why PNG is being promoted

The main reason is convenience. With PNG, you don’t have to book cylinders or wait for delivery.

Gas comes directly through a pipeline, and you are billed based on usage. For many people, this just feels easier to manage compared to LPG.

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What you should keep in mind

If PNG is available in your area, it is better to check with your gas provider about the process instead of waiting for a notice. The rules mainly apply where pipeline access already exists. At the same time, LPG will continue in areas where PNG is not available or cannot be installed.