Life Is Strange: Reunion launches March 26 with dual protagonists - Price, editions

Square Enix has officially announced Life Is Strange: Reunion, the next title in the Life Is Strange series. The game was revealed during a dedicated livestream and is set to launch on March 26, 2026. It will be available on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Reunion brings back Max Caulfield and Chloe Price, marking the first time the two characters return together since Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. According to Square Enix, this game is positioned as the final chapter in Max and Chloe's story.

Story and Setting Details

Life Is Strange: Reunion is set at Caledon University, a familiar location for fans who played Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. In the game, Max is now working as a photography teacher at a university. The story centres around a large fire that puts the campus at risk, forcing Max to use her time-rewinding powers once again in an attempt to stop the disaster.

As things unfold, Chloe returns. After being apart for years, Max and Chloe reunite and work together to understand what is happening and how the fire can be prevented. Square Enix has described the game as a conclusion to their shared journey, which began with the original Life Is Strange released in 2015.

Dual Protagonists and Gameplay

For the first time in the series, both Max and Chloe are playable characters in the same game. The story shifts between their perspectives, with each character offering a different style of gameplay.

Max uses her time rewind ability to revisit moments, undo decisions, and solve puzzles, while Chloe approaches situations differently, relying on her instincts and backtalk ability to navigate conversations.

The game is being developed by Deck Nine, the studio behind several recent Life Is Strange entries.

Price, Editions, and Pre-order Details

Life Is Strange: Reunion will be available in multiple editions. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 2,999. A Deluxe Edition, priced at Rs 3,499, includes a digital art book, soundtrack, comic, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

There is also a Twin Pack priced at Rs 3,999, which bundles Reunion with Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. For collectors, a Collector’s Edition priced at $99.99 includes physical items such as a vinyl soundtrack, poster, art cards, and other memorabilia.

Pre-orders for Life Is Strange: Reunion are now live across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.