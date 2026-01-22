Google’s flagship models are still far away, while the tech giant is now focusing on the next affordable model – the Pixel 10a. Ahead of the launch, several leaks and rumours have been shared online, suggesting what it may bring to the table. Now, the latest renders have revealed the design and look from all angles of the Google Pixel 10a. Also Read: Preparing for the SAT? Google’s Gemini now has full practice tests

But one thing that we all know is that Google’s Pixel “a” series has always been about familiarity with just enough upgrades, and the latest Pixel 10a renders make that direction very clear. The latest renders show the same; the Pixel 10a isn’t trying to reinvent anything new. Instead, Google seems to be sticking with a design language that already works. Also Read: 6 best AI-powered smartphones to buy in January 2026

Google Pixel 10a design: What we know

The newly leaked renders show the Pixel 10a in a dark colourway, with the same horizontal pill-shaped camera bar that we saw on the Pixel 9a. There’s a dual rear camera setup, an LED flash beside it, and the Google logo sitting cleanly in the centre of the back panel.

From the front, the phone appears to have noticeably thick bezels, especially compared to premium Pixel models. There’s also a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The flat metal frame returns, with the power button placed above the volume rocker on the right side, a Pixel staple at this point. In short, if you’ve seen the Pixel 9a, you already know what the Pixel 10a looks like.

What else do we know

Leaks suggest the Pixel 10a may feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of around 2,000 nits. Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

Camera setup also seems to be unchanged as the Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front camera. Google will likely rely heavily on its image processing to keep photo quality competitive. Battery capacity is expected to stay at 5,100mAh, with support for 23W wired charging.

Google Pixel 10a expected launch

Reports suggest the Pixel 10a could launch around March 5, at least in some markets. Pricing in Europe is tipped to start at EUR 549 for the 128GB variant, with the 256GB version going higher. Colour options may include Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian.