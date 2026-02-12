Last chance? These free fire redeem codes for 12 February 2026 may expire soon

Garena Free Fire MAX players have another exciting day ahead, as fresh redeem codes for 2 August 2025 have been released. These codes give players a chance to claim premium in-game rewards without spending diamonds or real money. From stylish character outfits to rare weapon skins and exclusive emotes, today’s list of codes is packed with items that can make your gameplay more fun and visually striking.

With the help of special redemption code, gamers can grab some of the premium and flagship items that can enhance their experience. Ranging from diamonds and characters to skins, emotes, and premium passes, these limited time codes bring extra layer to thrill and motivation among players.

In this article, we will delve into what are today’s redeem code and how to grab rewards and claim diamonds.

Garena Free Fire today’s Rewards:

Magic Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Booyah Pass Exp Card

Weapon Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Phantom Microzark Bundle

Universal Fragments

Supply Crate

Skyboard – Dragon Cloud

Gloo Wall – Lucky Koi

How to Redeem These Codes:

STEP1: The first step in redeeming Free Fire Max codes is that you head straight to the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.

STEP2: Then you have to login on your account via your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google account. You can also login via guest account but then you won’t be able to see codes.

STEP3: After login you will see today’s codes in the code section. Copy those codes and paste it in the box displaying on your screen.

STEP4: Now go to your in-mail and check the rewards.

Check Out Redeem Codes:

E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

​A6QK1L9MRP5V

​Z4QP8M6KNR2J

​P7QH5K3LVJ9P

​M2QP9L8KRV6K

​R5QK4M7LVP1R

​K9QP6K2MNL8V

​V3QJ1M9KRP7V

​D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S