Last chance? These free fire redeem codes for 12 February 2026 may expire soon

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 12, 2026, 08:47 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire MAX players have another exciting day ahead, as fresh redeem codes for 2 August 2025 have been released. These codes give players a chance to claim premium in-game rewards without spending diamonds or real money. From stylish character outfits to rare weapon skins and exclusive emotes, today’s list of codes is packed with items that can make your gameplay more fun and visually striking.
With the help of special redemption code, gamers can grab some of the premium and flagship items that can enhance their experience. Ranging from diamonds and characters to skins, emotes, and premium passes, these limited time codes bring extra layer to thrill and motivation among players.
In this article, we will delve into what are today’s redeem code and how to grab rewards and claim diamonds.
Magic Cube Fragment
Diamond Royale Voucher
Booyah Pass Exp Card
Weapon Royale Voucher
Gold Royale Voucher
Phantom Microzark Bundle
Universal Fragments
Supply Crate
Skyboard – Dragon Cloud
Gloo Wall – Lucky Koi
STEP1: The first step in redeeming Free Fire Max codes is that you head straight to the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.
STEP2: Then you have to login on your account via your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google account. You can also login via guest account but then you won’t be able to see codes.
STEP3: After login you will see today’s codes in the code section. Copy those codes and paste it in the box displaying on your screen.
STEP4: Now go to your in-mail and check the rewards.
E9QH6K4LNP7V
S5PL7M2LRV8K
Q8M4K7L2VR9J
A6QK1L9MRP5V
Z4QP8M6KNR2J
P7QH5K3LVJ9P
M2QP9L8KRV6K
R5QK4M7LVP1R
K9QP6K2MNL8V
V3QJ1M9KRP7V
D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
4N8M2XL9R1G3
FU1I5O3P7A9S
